This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian national team on Sept. 9 played a 1:1 draw with England during the Euro 2024 qualifying tournament in Wrocław, Poland.

England's Kyle Walker scored a goal after Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko, who also plays for Arsenal, opened the scoring.

Zinchenko gave Ukraine the lead just before the half-hour mark, followed by Walker, who scored in the 41st minute, leveling the score.

Ukraine is set to face Italy on Sept. 12.