New FLiRT Covid-19 strain detected in Ukrainian hospitals

Three cases of the new FLiRT strain of coronavirus were detected in Ukraine in July, Ukraine's Health Ministry reported on Aug. 5.

The FLiRT strain of Covid-19 refers to a set of subvariants with similar mutations, all of which are derived from the Omicron variant. FLiRT was first coined as a name for these variants in March 2024.

Two cases were detected in Kyiv and one case was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, the Health Ministry said. The patients were two women and a man, and all three were aged over 60.

"Available research shows that current vaccines, including boosters, remain effective in protecting against severe forms of Covid-19, although they may not completely prevent infection with the new strain," the Health Ministry said.

The FLiRT strain has specific mutations that affect those with weakened immunity more quickly, as the "virus binds better to cells and avoids the immune response," the Health Ministry said.

Over 5.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, leading to over 112,000 deaths, according to Health Ministry data. Ukraine officially lifted Covid-19 restrictions in July 2023.