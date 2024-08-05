Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Covid-19, Ukraine, Health Ministry, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Kyiv
Edit post

New FLiRT Covid-19 strain detected in Ukrainian hospitals

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 5, 2024 4:36 PM 2 min read
A woman wearing a face mask, amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus, walks past a placard reading protective measures during the coronavirus outbreak, in Kyiv on March 24, 2020. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Three cases of the new FLiRT strain of coronavirus were detected in Ukraine in July, Ukraine's Health Ministry reported on Aug. 5.

The FLiRT strain of Covid-19 refers to a set of subvariants with similar mutations, all of which are derived from the Omicron variant. FLiRT was first coined as a name for these variants in March 2024.

Two cases were detected in Kyiv and one case was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, the Health Ministry said. The patients were two women and a man, and all three were aged over 60.

"Available research shows that current vaccines, including boosters, remain effective in protecting against severe forms of Covid-19, although they may not completely prevent infection with the new strain," the Health Ministry said.

The FLiRT strain has specific mutations that affect those with weakened immunity more quickly, as the "virus binds better to cells and avoids the immune response," the Health Ministry said.

Over 5.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, leading to over 112,000 deaths, according to Health Ministry data. Ukraine officially lifted Covid-19 restrictions in July 2023.

Ukraine scrambles to reboot reconstruction tender for children’s hospital hit by Russian missile
Ukraine’s government rushed on Aug. 2 to extinguish public uproar over reconstruction efforts at Okhmatdyt, the country’s main children’s hospital based in Kyiv, which was heavily damaged early last month by a Russian missile strike. Health Minister Viktor Liashko announced that a new tender to cho…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:50 AM

Mali breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine.

The transitional government of Mali is severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine over its alleged support of rebel coalitions, government spokesperson Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga announced on Aug. 4.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.