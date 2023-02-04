Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

First Leopard tank leaves Canada on its way to Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 4, 2023 10:09 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand on Feb. 4 shared photos of the first Leopard 2 main battle tank being loaded on a plane to bring it to Ukraine.

“Canada stands with the people of Ukraine – and we’ll continue to provide Ukraine’s Armed Forces with the equipment that they need to win,” Anand said on Twitter. “Canada’s support for Ukraine is unwavering."

On Jan. 26, Annad announced that Canada would send four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

This statement came a day after Germany confirmed it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after months of delay and allow other countries to send their Leopards to Kyiv.

The Leopard 2 main battle tank is considered to be one of the world’s best.

Minister: Canada to send 4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.