First Lady says she doesn’t want a second term

First Lady Olena Zelenska told The Economist that she does not want President Volodymyr Zelensky to lead another term and that he needs to find something new in life.

"I don't want him to be president for another term or two terms,” she told journalists.

When asked about how she envisions her future, she said "our family will reunite. We will live together all the time. After that we’ll take a vacation.”

There has been heated debate over whether Ukraine needs to hold a national election in March next year as originally scheduled.

Zelensky said in November that it was "not the right time" for elections.