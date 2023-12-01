Skip to content
First Lady says she doesn’t want a second term

by Lance Luo December 2, 2023 1:54 AM 1 min read
Zelenska attends a ceremony in Kyiv in Nov. 2023. (Kirill Chubotin / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
First Lady Olena Zelenska told The Economist that she does not want President Volodymyr Zelensky to lead another term and that he needs to find something new in life.

"I don't want him to be president for another term or two terms,” she told journalists.

When asked about how she envisions her future, she said "our family will reunite. We will live together all the time. After that we’ll take a vacation.”

There has been heated debate over whether Ukraine needs to hold a national election in March next year as originally scheduled.

Zelensky said in November that it was "not the right time" for elections.

Zelenska, Matviichuk listed in Time’s 100 Most Influential People list
First Lady Olena Zelenska and human rights lawyer Oleksandra Matviichuk, the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, were featured in Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list. Zelenska and Matviichuk were both recognized for their leadership over the past year.
