Team Ukraine to compete in 2025 Invictus Games with largest-ever delegation

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn February 9, 2025 6:22 AM 2 min read
Members of the Ukrainian team of the Invictus Games in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Ukraine on Jan. 12, 2025. (Invictus Games: Team Ukraine)
Team Ukraine is set to compete in the 2025 Invictus Games, which officially began on Feb. 8 in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada. The team, consisting of 35 injured Ukrainian soldiers—the largest Ukrainian delegation yet — arrived in Canada on Jan. 31 after six months of training.

Ukraine will face Colombia in the Group C Preliminary Round of wheelchair basketball, the first sport of the competition.

This year’s games will feature 550 athletes with disabilities, injuries, and illnesses from 25 different countries, competing across 11 sports, from Alpine skiing to swimming.

“The Ukrainian community in British Columbia and across Canada are deeply honored to welcome Ukraine’s Heroes... to the Invictus Games,” Ukrainian Canadian Congress West Vice President Natalka Jatskevich said on Feb. 8.

She emphasized that Ukrainian veterans embody the resilience and bravery of their country, which has been defending itself against Russia’s war for three years.

Deputy Defense Minister Serhii Melnyk highlighted the significance of Ukraine’s participation: "This year's competition will provide further chances to demonstrate to the world the indomitable will of Ukrainian defenders. Their unwavering determination on the battlefield was unmatched, and their drive for victory in sports is inspiring and remarkable."

Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, winning 34 medals in the last competition in 2023.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
