Fire reported at oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan Oblast

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Russia's western Ryazan Oblast in the early hours of March 13, according to reports by Russian Telegram channels.

Local Telegram channels report that explosions were heard at the outbreak of the fire, after eyewitnesses reported seeing drones in the area.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify these reports.

Russian officials have yet to comment on the fire. Firefighters are reportedly on scene extinguishing the blaze.

In recent weeks, Ukraine launched several drone attacks on Russian refineries, including in St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Krasnodar Krai.

Kyiv often does not comment on alleged attacks on Russian soil.

Ukraine regularly launches drones over Russian territory. In recent weeks and months, Russian authorities have reported an increasing number of drone strikes targeting Belgorod, Bryansk, Oryol, and Leningrad oblasts, as well as other regions.