Rostov Oblast oil depot fire continues for third day after drone strike, Russian governor claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Emergency services have been battling a fire for the third consecutive day at an oil depot in Proletarsk, a town in Russia's Rostov Oblast, following a drone strike on Aug. 18, Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev reported on Aug. 20.

The fire began after Russian air defense units repelled the drone, but debris hit an industrial warehouse at the oil depot, igniting a diesel fuel fire.

Ukraine's General Staff later confirmed a strike on the Kavkaz plant, which stored oil and petroleum products for the Russian army.

Thirteen firefighters remain hospitalized in Rostov-on-Don and St. Petersburg, while others are receiving outpatient care. There is no risk of the fire spreading to residential areas, according to Golubev.

Russian Telegram channel Don Mash claimed another tanker explosion at the oil depot on the evening of Aug. 20, though no injuries were recorded. Over 600 rescuers are currently at the scene.