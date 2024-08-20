Skip to content
Rostov Oblast oil depot fire continues for third day after drone strike, Russian governor claims

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 20, 2024 11:53 PM 1 min read
Emergency services have been extinguishing the fire for the third day in a row at an oil depot in the town of Proletarsk
Illustrative photo of flames come out of the tower of an oil refinery plant. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Emergency services have been battling a fire for the third consecutive day at an oil depot in Proletarsk, a town in Russia's Rostov Oblast, following a drone strike on Aug. 18, Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev reported on Aug. 20.

The fire began after Russian air defense units repelled the drone, but debris hit an industrial warehouse at the oil depot, igniting a diesel fuel fire.

Ukraine's General Staff later confirmed a strike on the Kavkaz plant, which stored oil and petroleum products for the Russian army.

Thirteen firefighters remain hospitalized in Rostov-on-Don and St. Petersburg, while others are receiving outpatient care. There is no risk of the fire spreading to residential areas, according to Golubev.

Russian Telegram channel Don Mash claimed another tanker explosion at the oil depot on the evening of Aug. 20, though no injuries were recorded. Over 600 rescuers are currently at the scene.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:03 PM

Ukraine advances 28-35 km in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says.

Ukrainian forces have advanced 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast and taken control of 93 settlements, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at an event chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 20.
