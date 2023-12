This audio is created with AI assistance

About 20 Finnish service personnel will participate in the British training program for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The trainers will join up to 120 Swedish and 225 Canadian instructors. The goal of the program, created in June by outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is to provide basic soldier training to approximately 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers every 120 days. In July, at least 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers were already training in the U.K.