Finland to provide Ukraine with 400 million euros military aid package

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 20, 2023 11:12 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has approved the government’s proposal to provide Ukraine with an additional military aid package worth more than 400 million euros. In the largest aid package up to date, Finland will supply heavy artillery and munition, according to the country’s Defense Minister Mikko Savola.

Due to security concerns, the Finnish government didn’t provide details on the package’s contents and delivery schedule.

The provision of some of these weapons was enabled by bilateral cooperation between Finland and Sweden, reads the report.

The two countries will reportedly sign a Statement of Intent to support Ukraine at the Ramstein-8 summit on Jan. 20, stating Sweden’s readiness to help Finland compensate for what it transferred to Ukraine.

Ramstein summits are held to coordinate efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine. They were named after the Ramstein Air Base, where the first summit was held in April 2022.

This will be Finland’s 12th military aid package delivered to Ukraine. The Finnish government wrote that the combined cost of all the aid that Finland has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war amounts to 590 million euros.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
