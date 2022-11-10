Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Financial Times: Russia's retreat from Kherson gives Ukraine firepower control over roads from Crimea

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 10, 2022
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's withdrawal from "strategically important" Kherson Oblast on the west bank of the Dnipro River would allow the Armed Forces to threaten a critical Russian supply route from Crimea, the Financial Times reported, citing Defense Ministry adviser Serhii Kuzan.

Three essential roads on the land bridge, several Russian logistic sites, and ammunition dumps would be within range of Ukraine's western-supplied high-precision missile systems, the Financial Times wrote.

According to Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, how Russia leaves Kherson will decide its long-term prospects in southern Ukraine.

"If Russia can withdraw its units without heavy losses, it will probably be in a stronger position to hold its existing front lines," said Lee.

On Nov. 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the withdrawal of troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, where Kherson seats.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
