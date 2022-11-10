Financial Times: Russia's retreat from Kherson gives Ukraine firepower control over roads from Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's withdrawal from "strategically important" Kherson Oblast on the west bank of the Dnipro River would allow the Armed Forces to threaten a critical Russian supply route from Crimea, the Financial Times reported, citing Defense Ministry adviser Serhii Kuzan.

Three essential roads on the land bridge, several Russian logistic sites, and ammunition dumps would be within range of Ukraine's western-supplied high-precision missile systems, the Financial Times wrote.

According to Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, how Russia leaves Kherson will decide its long-term prospects in southern Ukraine.

"If Russia can withdraw its units without heavy losses, it will probably be in a stronger position to hold its existing front lines," said Lee.

On Nov. 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the withdrawal of troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, where Kherson seats.