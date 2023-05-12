Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Financial Times: EU plans to build internet cable to reduce Georgia's reliance on Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 12, 2023 11:52 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is planning to build an internet cable in the Black Sea's international waters to improve Georgia's digital connectivity and reduce its reliance on Russia, the Financial Times reported on May 12.

Russia's ongoing all-out war against Ukraine has heightened the urgency for countries like Georgia to improve data security.

However, the timeline for the project remains unclear, "particularly as Russia continues to use its warships in the Black Sea to fire missiles at Ukraine and has blockaded ports last year," FT wrote.

Russia is a "key transit route" for data in parts of the Caucasus, as well as in Asia and Europe.

Some "significant internet arteries" run through Russia, including the Dream cable, which also runs through Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and China. It is also majority-owned by a Russian operator, according to FT.

Batu Kutelia: Lessons from Georgia of geopolitical procrastination
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. Feb. 24, 2022, was the date that Russia launched a decisive offensive against the free world. This war has caused a far-reaching domino effect
Kyiv IndependentBatu Kutelia
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.