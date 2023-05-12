Financial Times: EU plans to build internet cable to reduce Georgia's reliance on Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is planning to build an internet cable in the Black Sea's international waters to improve Georgia's digital connectivity and reduce its reliance on Russia, the Financial Times reported on May 12.

Russia's ongoing all-out war against Ukraine has heightened the urgency for countries like Georgia to improve data security.

However, the timeline for the project remains unclear, "particularly as Russia continues to use its warships in the Black Sea to fire missiles at Ukraine and has blockaded ports last year," FT wrote.

Russia is a "key transit route" for data in parts of the Caucasus, as well as in Asia and Europe.

Some "significant internet arteries" run through Russia, including the Dream cable, which also runs through Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and China. It is also majority-owned by a Russian operator, according to FT.