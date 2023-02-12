Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Finance minister: ‘Time to cut Russia out of global financial system’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2023 2:57 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Vladimir Putin’s Russia made “a total mockery of the rules-based international order,” Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said in his op-ed for the Financial Times.

The EU, G7, and other nations should recognize “the risks Russia poses to the integrity of the global financial system,” Marchenko wrote.

The members of the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, FATF, will gather on Feb. 24, the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“FATF has 37 member states. These include Russia, despite evidence of the country failing to meet FATF standards,” Marchenko wrote.

Marchenko said Russia is doing everything possible to undermine the global system.

“The international order can only survive if the rules are followed. We have powerful mechanisms available to enforce these rules. The time has come to use them,” Marchenko wrote.

Ukraine’s fight to get Russia designated as state sponsor of terrorism, explained
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
