Fico accuses Zelensky of 'begging' and 'blackmailing' European leaders for support

This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called Ukraine an unreliable partner and accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of blackmailing European leaders for support at a parliamentary meeting on Jan. 10.

"He [Zelensky] goes around Europe, just begging and blackmailing others, asking for money,” he said.

Fico posted a video from the meeting on his Facebook page afterward, with some of his quotes.

The meeting, convened by the opposition, sought explanations for Fico’s recent meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and questioned Slovakia’s future energy policies.

Fico claimed that Zelensky disrupted a gas transit agreement between Russia and Azerbaijan that would have benefited Slovakia.

Kyiv terminated Russian gas transit on Jan. 1, citing its refusal to finance Russia’s war. Slovakia, which had previously imported Russian gas through Ukraine, has voiced concerns over the decision's economic impact.

Fico said that Slovakia could halt its humanitarian aid to Ukraine, cut or cancel social benefits for Ukrainian refugees, and cease emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine. He also suggested using Slovakia's veto power over EU decisions as leverage against Kyiv.

"It just has to stop," he said, and added that he was sometimes "fed up with” Zelensky.

Fico then described Russia as a reliable energy partner, stating, "Russia has never deceived us, unlike Ukraine." He also recalled a 2009 incident where he claimed Ukraine’s leadership refused to supply Slovakia with gas during a crisis, referring to it as "typical Ukrainians."

Fico met with Putin at the Kremlin during a visit on Dec. 22 to discuss gas supplies. The visit by the Russian-friendly leader was heavily criticized by EU and Ukrainian officials.