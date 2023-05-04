Explosions reported in Sevastopol, Russian proxy claims drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two explosions were heard in the Crimean city of Sevastopol on the evening of May 4, reported the Krym Realii media outlet.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the illegal Russian occupation government of Sevastopol, said that Russian air defense had destroyed a drone near the Belbek military airfield, located just outside of the city.

Since August 2022, explosions and fires have regularly been reported on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.

On April 29, a large fire occurred at an oil depot at Kozacha Bay in Sevastopol. Razvozhaev said it was a drone attack, while Ukraine's military called the fire part of Ukraine's "preparations" for the awaited counteroffensive.

The Crimean Peninsula has been under Russian occupation since 2014 following a fake referendum staged by Russia to annex the territory.

Since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly vowed to liberate all of Ukraine's territory, including Crimea.