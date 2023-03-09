Explosions reported in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad regions, Odesa

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were reported in the city of Odesa, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts and the southern Mykolaiv region overnight on March 9.

Air raid alert has been on in all Ukrainian regions at 3 a.m.

Kyiv Oblast military administration warned residents about possible air threats and said air defense is ready to protect the region. They also urged residents to remain in shelters.

According to preliminary information, Russian forces launched drones and missiles against Ukraine.