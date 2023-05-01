Explosions reported in Kyiv.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak said air defense is at work amid a massive air raid alert.

The Kyiv City Military Administration urged residents to remain in shelters.

Air raid alert was turned on in the city at around 3:40 a.m. on May 1. Air raid alert is still on.

Earlier, the head of the Mykolaiv police Serhii Shaikhet reported that Russia may try to hit Ukraine with up to a hundred missiles.

Overnight on May 1, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak urged citizens not to ignore air raid sirens.