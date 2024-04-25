Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attacks, Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine, Critical infrastructure, War
Edit post

Russia strikes critical infrastructure facility in Cherkasy Oblast, 6 reportedly injured

by Nate Ostiller April 25, 2024 9:42 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's Cherkasy Oblast highlighted in a map. Vector illustration. (Ruslan Maiborodin via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Explosions were reported in Cherkasy Oblast at 6:30 a.m. local time on April 25.

The explosions followed a warning from the Air Force of the threat of a Russian missile strike in the area.

Ihor Taburets, the governor of Cherkasy Oblast, said that a critical infrastructure facility had been struck and damaged but did not specify what it was.

Taburets said there were no deaths reported but that six people had sought medical assistance.

Serhii Ananko, the mayor of the city of Smila, wrote on Telegram that Russia had attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the city. Ananko said that six people were injured, likely meaning that he referred to the same strike as Taburets.

Smila lies some 30 kilometers (~18 miles) southwest of the oblast's capital, Cherkasy, in central Ukraine.

Energy minister says Ukraine’s energy system stable, urges citizens to prepare for ‘any scenarios’
Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on April 12 that Ukrainians should be prepared for possible power outages in the spring or summer amid Russian ongoing attacks against energy infrastructure.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:49 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck four communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in six separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 24. At least 23 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
2:16 AM

Russia arrests political opposition activists in absentia.

The Syktyvkar city court in Russia issued arrests in absentia to world chess champion and Free Russia Forum co-founder Garry Kasparov, along with several other activists, on charges of creating a "terrorist community," financing "terrorist activities," and publicly calling for terrorism.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.