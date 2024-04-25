Russia strikes critical infrastructure facility in Cherkasy Oblast, 6 reportedly injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were reported in Cherkasy Oblast at 6:30 a.m. local time on April 25.

The explosions followed a warning from the Air Force of the threat of a Russian missile strike in the area.

Ihor Taburets, the governor of Cherkasy Oblast, said that a critical infrastructure facility had been struck and damaged but did not specify what it was.

Taburets said there were no deaths reported but that six people had sought medical assistance.

Serhii Ananko, the mayor of the city of Smila, wrote on Telegram that Russia had attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the city. Ananko said that six people were injured, likely meaning that he referred to the same strike as Taburets.

Smila lies some 30 kilometers (~18 miles) southwest of the oblast's capital, Cherkasy, in central Ukraine.