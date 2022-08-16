Explosions reported at military air base in occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Several explosions were heard at a military air base in the village of Hvardiiske, not far from Simferopol, on Aug. 16, Russian media Kommersant reported. According to the media, the Russian military is currently “checking the version of an attack by a small unmanned aerial vehicle on an ammunition depot (at the base).” Earlier today explosions were also reported at another Russian ammunition depot in Crimea, located in the village of Maiske.