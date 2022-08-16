Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 16, 2022

Russia says explosions at ammunition depot in Crimea occurred ‘due to sabotage’

August 16, 2022 1:15 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian Defense Ministry claimed that civilian infrastructure, including power lines, a power plant, a railway track, as well as several residential buildings were damaged following morning explosions at an ammunition depot in the village of Maiske, as reported by the Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti news site. Earlier, however, Russia's Defense Ministry said that ammunition detonated due to a fire that broke out at the site.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok