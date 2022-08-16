Russia says explosions at ammunition depot in Crimea occurred ‘due to sabotage’
August 16, 2022 1:15 pm
Russian Defense Ministry claimed that civilian infrastructure, including power lines, a power plant, a railway track, as well as several residential buildings were damaged following morning explosions at an ammunition depot in the village of Maiske, as reported by the Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti news site. Earlier, however, Russia's Defense Ministry said that ammunition detonated due to a fire that broke out at the site.