Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Explosions heard across Ukraine amid latest Russian mass missile strike

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2023 11:24 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Kherson, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv early on Feb. 10, as part of Russia’s latest mass missile attack on Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense was active in Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, as well as in Lviv, according to local governors.

Seven people were injured in Kharkiv by the strikes, including two people in serious condition, Kharkiv Oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Seven more missiles have been fired at Kryvyi Rih, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s military administration, who urged residents not to upload any photos or videos pertaining to the strike.

Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia early on Feb. 10, hitting the city 17 times in an hour, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev reported.

Air defense is currently active in Kyiv, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Debris from the Russian missile damaged a car and the roof of a private house in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district on the morning of Feb. 10, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram.

The mayor urged citizens to remain in shelters, saying the missile attack continues.

Air raid alerts went off across all Ukrainian oblasts on the morning of Feb. 10, including the Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula.

Vitalii Kim, governor of the southern Mykolaiv Oblast, said that a third wave of missile strikes is expected.

Russia launches new mass missile strike across Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.