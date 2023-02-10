Explosions heard across Ukraine amid latest Russian mass missile strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Kherson, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv early on Feb. 10, as part of Russia’s latest mass missile attack on Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense was active in Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, as well as in Lviv, according to local governors.

Seven people were injured in Kharkiv by the strikes, including two people in serious condition, Kharkiv Oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Seven more missiles have been fired at Kryvyi Rih, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s military administration, who urged residents not to upload any photos or videos pertaining to the strike.

Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia early on Feb. 10, hitting the city 17 times in an hour, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev reported.

Air defense is currently active in Kyiv, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Debris from the Russian missile damaged a car and the roof of a private house in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district on the morning of Feb. 10, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram.

The mayor urged citizens to remain in shelters, saying the missile attack continues.

Air raid alerts went off across all Ukrainian oblasts on the morning of Feb. 10, including the Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula.

Vitalii Kim, governor of the southern Mykolaiv Oblast, said that a third wave of missile strikes is expected.