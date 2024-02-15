Explosion reportedly occurs at military plant in Russia's Altai region

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion occurred in an industrial area of Biysk in Russia's Altai region, possibly at a military plant that produces ammunition, among other things, a local media outlet reported on Feb. 15, citing residents.

Biysk Mayor Viktor Shchigrev called the explosion "a bang" and claimed it was part of a "technological process" happening at an enterprise. "There is no reason to worry," he said on Telegram, without specifying at which facility the explosion took place.

No casualties were reported.

Biysk residents heard an explosion and saw how a pillar of smoke rose over the city, reporting a "powerful blast wave," the Sibirsky Express outlet wrote.

A resident told Sibirsky Express that the explosion could have occurred at a plant of the Federal Research and Production Center (FRPC) Altai, sanctioned by the EU, U.S., Ukraine, and Japan.

The FRPC Altai is part of Russia's state space agency Roskosmos. The facility produces, among other things, ammunition, solid propellant charges for rocket engines, and explosives for industrial purposes.

Biysk lies in south-central Russia, over 3,000 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.