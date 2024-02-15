Skip to content
Explosion reportedly occurs at military plant in Russia's Altai region

by Dinara Khalilova February 15, 2024 3:27 PM 1 min read
An alleged explosion at a military plant in Biysk in Russia's Altai region is seen in a video published by Sibirsky Express on Telegram on Feb. 15, 2024. (Screenshot)
An explosion occurred in an industrial area of Biysk in Russia's Altai region, possibly at a military plant that produces ammunition, among other things, a local media outlet reported on Feb. 15, citing residents.

Biysk Mayor Viktor Shchigrev called the explosion "a bang" and claimed it was part of a "technological process" happening at an enterprise. "There is no reason to worry," he said on Telegram, without specifying at which facility the explosion took place.

No casualties were reported.

Biysk residents heard an explosion and saw how a pillar of smoke rose over the city, reporting a "powerful blast wave," the Sibirsky Express outlet wrote.

A resident told Sibirsky Express that the explosion could have occurred at a plant of the Federal Research and Production Center (FRPC) Altai, sanctioned by the EU, U.S., Ukraine, and Japan.

The FRPC Altai is part of Russia's state space agency Roskosmos. The facility produces, among other things, ammunition, solid propellant charges for rocket engines, and explosives for industrial purposes.

Biysk lies in south-central Russia, over 3,000 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Russian media: Massive explosion occurs at weapons factory
The Votkinsk Machine Building Plant produces nuclear weapons components and ballistic missiles, including the RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Dinara Khalilova
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia's War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
