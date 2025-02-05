Explosion reported near Khmelnytskyi Oblast draft office — 1 killed, 4 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An explosion near a military enlistment office in the city of Kamianets-Podilskyi in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on Feb. 5 left at least one person dead and four injured, Suspilne reported, citing a police spokesperson.

Investigators are reportedly working on the scene. Further details on the cause of the explosion and its full consequences have not been provided at the time of publication.

The incident comes following several attacks against enlistment officers over the past few days, including explosions at the draft offices in Rivne and Pavlohrad that injured several service members. Another draft officer was shot dead in Poltava Oblast overnight on Jan. 31, with the perpetrator detained soon after.

Earlier this week, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi condemned the recent attacks, calling for a full investigation and punishment of the perpetrators.

"We expect a full and comprehensive investigation of these crimes. The perpetrators must be brought to justice," Syrskyi said.

Ukraine has faced significant challenges in mobilizing troops to compensate for losses and rotate soldiers who have been on the front lines since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.