News Feed, Ukraine, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Mobilization, Ukrainian armed forces
Explosion reported near Khmelnytskyi Oblast draft office — 1 killed, 4 injured

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2025 2:07 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A chevron reading Ukraine is seen on a serviceman uniform during a celebration ceremony of the Independence Day at St. Sophia Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2023. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An explosion near a military enlistment office in the city of Kamianets-Podilskyi in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on Feb. 5 left at least one person dead and four injured, Suspilne reported, citing a police spokesperson.

Investigators are reportedly working on the scene. Further details on the cause of the explosion and its full consequences have not been provided at the time of publication.

The incident comes following several attacks against enlistment officers over the past few days, including explosions at the draft offices in Rivne and Pavlohrad that injured several service members. Another draft officer was shot dead in Poltava Oblast overnight on Jan. 31, with the perpetrator detained soon after.

Earlier this week, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi condemned the recent attacks, calling for a full investigation and punishment of the perpetrators.

"We expect a full and comprehensive investigation of these crimes. The perpetrators must be brought to justice," Syrskyi said.

Ukraine has faced significant challenges in mobilizing troops to compensate for losses and rotate soldiers who have been on the front lines since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Syrskyi condemns recent violence against draft officers, calls for investigation
“In a short time, unfortunately, three shameful acts of violence occurred in different regions, in which servicemen were injured,” Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

11:03 AM

US leading 'very constructive talks on Ukraine,' Trump says.

"But we are having very good talks, very constructive talks on Ukraine. And we are talking to the Russians. We're talking to the Ukrainian leadership," Donald Trump said during a press conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
9:31 AM

UK Foreign Secretary Lammy arrives in Kyiv.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 5 to discuss Ukrainian-British cooperation and Ukraine's security, said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K.
