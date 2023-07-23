Explosion reported at Russian proxy’s house in occupied Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion was reported on July 22 in the house belonging to Heorhii Zhuravko, the Russia-installed mayor of occupied Oleshky in Kherson Oblast, the exiled mayor Yevhen Ryshchuk told Suspline on July 23.

It’s unclear whether Zhuravko was at the site, according to the report.

The exiled mayor said Zhuravko no longer lives at this house, adding that the locals spotted him at the site the same day prior to the explosion.

Russia installed Zhuravko as the Oleshky mayor in May 2022, three months into the occupation of the city, which sits just across the Dnipro River from the regional capital.

Reports of collaborators being targeted in the Russian-occupied territories emerged since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zhuravko’s uncle, who also was collaborating with the Russian forces, was killed in an explosion in late September last year.

Russia hasn't commented on the explosion in Oleshky.

However, Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly said that resistance is ongoing in the occupied regions.