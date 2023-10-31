Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Explosion reported at Russian explosives factory

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 31, 2023 2:59 PM 2 min read
A pillar of smoke purportedly rises above the Ural military plant in Solikamsk in Russia’s Perm Krai following an alleged explosion at the plant on Oct. 31, 2023. The Kyiv Independent couldn’t verify the veracity or location of the photo. (Baza/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion occurred at one of Russia's largest military plants in the Perm Krai, Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported on Oct. 31, citing emergency services.

The Ural factory, located in the town of Solikamsk, produces explosives for ammunition and small arms, among other things.

There were allegedly no people on the plant's territory at the time of the explosion, and the facility renewed its work shortly after, the enterprise's spokesperson told RIA Novosti.

The regional authorities said, as cited by RIA Novosti, that the explosions posed no threat to the civilian population of Solikamsk.

Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channel Baza cited Solikamsk residents saying that a pillar of smoke was seen over the plant and windows were shattered in some houses.

These claims couldn't be independently verified.

The Ural factory belongs to the Russian state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec, which ​​has been sanctioned by Ukraine, the U.K., the EU, the U.S., Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, and New Zealand.

Solikamsk lies in western Russia, some 2,000 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, partisans have targeted military, logistics, and infrastructure sites inside Russia.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
