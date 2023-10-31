Explosion reported at Russian explosives factory

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion occurred at one of Russia's largest military plants in the Perm Krai, Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported on Oct. 31, citing emergency services.

The Ural factory, located in the town of Solikamsk, produces explosives for ammunition and small arms, among other things.

There were allegedly no people on the plant's territory at the time of the explosion, and the facility renewed its work shortly after, the enterprise's spokesperson told RIA Novosti.

The regional authorities said, as cited by RIA Novosti, that the explosions posed no threat to the civilian population of Solikamsk.

Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channel Baza cited Solikamsk residents saying that a pillar of smoke was seen over the plant and windows were shattered in some houses.

These claims couldn't be independently verified.

The Ural factory belongs to the Russian state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec, which ​​has been sanctioned by Ukraine, the U.K., the EU, the U.S., Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, and New Zealand.

Solikamsk lies in western Russia, some 2,000 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, partisans have targeted military, logistics, and infrastructure sites inside Russia.