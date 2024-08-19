Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
News Feed, explosion in Russia, Russia, bashkortostan
Explosion at petrochemical plant in Russia's Bashkortostan injures 3

by The Kyiv Independent news desk and Nate Ostiller August 19, 2024 11:27 AM 1 min read
First responders at the scene of an explosion at a petrochemical plant in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic on Aug. 19, 2024. (Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry/Telegram)
An explosion at the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic on the morning of Aug. 19 injured at least three people, municipal authorities reported.

The plant is located in Sterlitamak, a city of 279,000 located some 1,700 kilometers (1,054 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

According to Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry, the explosion was caused by a liquified gas fire, which is still being extinguished. There was no indication of any outside interference at the time of this publication.

Earlier in August, an explosion at the state-owned Rostec Avangard military manufacturing plant, also located in Sterlitamak, killed three factory workers.

According to reports, the explosion occurred after a repair crew dismantled a pipeline in one of the workshops.

The Russian Investigative Committee said the workers may have violated safety guidelines when cutting the pipes.

The plant reportedly produces parts for multiple launch rocket systems.

Energy equipment fire causes outages in Russian town, railroad section in Siberia
A fire broke out at a power substation near a railroad station in Russia’s Kemerovo Oblast, leaving the residents of the Mariinsk town temporarily without power, the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office reported on Aug. 19.
Martin Fornusek
Authors: The Kyiv Independent news desk, Nate Ostiller
10:16 AM

India's Foreign Ministry confirms Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

Details of the trip will be shared later in the day, the Foreign Ministry said, but it will likely occur sometime in August. The visit, which was first announced by Indian media in July, will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first trip to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.
