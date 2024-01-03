Ex-official charged with treason, spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

This audio is created with AI assistance

A former Ukrainian official was detained in Kyiv on the charges of treason and inciting national hatred in collaboration with Russian intelligence services, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Jan. 3.

The suspect previously worked at the now-defunct Coal Industry Ministry, the State Reserve Agency, and the Energy Ministry until he was dismissed as a civil servant in 2014.

Subsequently, he began presenting himself as a political expert and authored several publications praising the Kremlin's policy toward Ukraine just as Russia launched its aggression by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern regions, the SBU said.

Since then, he has been in direct contact with an officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) who coordinated his subversive activities against Ukraine, according to the Security Service.

Under the handler's guidance, the ex-official published biased and unreliable information about Ukraine through social networks and propaganda outlets, praising Russia's aggression and occupation of Ukrainian territory, the SBU reported.

According to the Kyiv city prosecutor's office, the man has also repeatedly visited occupied Luhansk after the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. While there, "he engaged in public activities detrimental to the national interests of our state," the prosecutors said.

Searches of his premises reportedly uncovered objects with Russian symbols, a certificate of the Soviet-era Communist Party membership, and Russian medals.

The suspect was detained without bail as the investigation is ongoing.