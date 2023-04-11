European Parliament, Verhkovna Rada to hold historic joint session on April 12

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Parliament announced that it will be holding a joint hybrid session on April 12 with the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, to discuss the nature and challenges of Ukraine's EU accession process.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Ruslan Stefanchuk will open the event.

The agenda is expected to cover several significant topics, such as economic policy, anti-corruption measures, budgetary control, and synchronizing Ukrainian legislation with that of the EU.

The "participants are also expected to look at how they can deepen bilateral relations further between the committees of their respective institutions," according to the press release.

The EU granted Ukraine candidate status on June 23, 2022, but the country's path to EU membership is dependent on implementing a set of reforms and meeting other requirements.

A recent survey published by the Bertelsmann Foundation on March 22 showed that 65% of Europeans believed that Ukraine should be admitted into the European Union during the next few years.

At an event on March 28, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine's membership in the EU, as well as NATO, would "guarantee the security of the European continent for the next decade."