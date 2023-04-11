Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
European Parliament, Verhkovna Rada to hold historic joint session on April 12

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2023 10:10 PM 2 min read
Acting Head of Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk (C), addresses members of the Ukrainian Parliament before they voted on his appointment in Kyiv on February 7, 2023. (Andrii Nesterenko/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Parliament announced that it will be holding a joint hybrid session on April 12 with the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, to discuss the nature and challenges of Ukraine's EU accession process.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Ruslan Stefanchuk will open the event.

The agenda is expected to cover several significant topics, such as economic policy, anti-corruption measures, budgetary control, and synchronizing Ukrainian legislation with that of the EU.

The "participants are also expected to look at how they can deepen bilateral relations further between the committees of their respective institutions," according to the press release.

The EU granted Ukraine candidate status on June 23, 2022, but the country's path to EU membership is dependent on implementing a set of reforms and meeting other requirements.

A recent survey published by the Bertelsmann Foundation on March 22 showed that 65% of Europeans believed that Ukraine should be admitted into the European Union during the next few years.

At an event on March 28, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine's membership in the EU, as well as NATO, would "guarantee the security of the European continent for the next decade."

Deputy PM in charge of Ukraine’s EU accession: ‘A decade is far too long’
Passing checkpoint after checkpoint, Ukraine’s government quarter is a reminder the country is an active warzone. In the heavily secured district, Ukraine’s top officials continue to lead the country during Russia’s full-scale invasion, now in its tenth month. Among them is Deputy Prime Minister O…
Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk


