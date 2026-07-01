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Euroclear takes frozen assets dispute against Russia to court in Brussels

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by Sonya Bandouil
Euroclear takes frozen assets dispute against Russia to court in Brussels
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters ahead of the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on June 18, 2026. EU leaders met to discuss a range of issues, including Russia's war against Ukraine. (Michael Kappeler/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

Euroclear, a Belgium-based financial market infrastructure provider, has filed a lawsuit against the Bank of Russia in a Brussels commercial court, challenging a Moscow ruling that ordered it to pay 200 billion euros (approximately $230 billion) in damages, Belgian media reported.

The dispute stems from a May ruling by the Moscow Arbitration Court, which sided with the Russian central bank in a lawsuit claiming Euroclear had acted unlawfully in connection with frozen Russian assets and the European Union's consideration of mechanisms to use those assets.

Euroclear argues the Russian court had no jurisdiction over the case and described the proceedings, which were held behind closed doors, as unfair and fictitious, maintaining that the dispute should be heard in Belgium.

A preliminary hearing in the Belgian case took place on June 25, with further proceedings expected in the Brussels court.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Western countries have frozen around 260 billion euros ($299 billion) in Russian assets, including roughly 193 billion euros ($222 billion) held by Euroclear in Belgium.

The case could have broader implications for disputes over frozen Russian assets and their use under international sanctions.

On June 18, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced legislation that would allow frozen Russian assets under U.S. control to be used for the purchase of military equipment for Ukraine.

The proposed move would expand existing U.S. authorities, allowing Kyiv to use seized Russian assets to strengthen its military capabilities as Russia's full-scale war continues.

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European UnionRussiaRussian assetsBelgiumRussian Central BankRussian CourtsFinanceBusinessBrussels
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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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