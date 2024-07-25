Skip to content
EU warns Slovakia against adopting 'foreign agents' law targeting NGOs

by Kateryna Hodunova July 25, 2024 3:23 PM 2 min read
European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova speaks during a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, on Sept. 26, 2023. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The European Commission warned Slovakia that it would take immediate legal action if the country adopted a controversial law labeling NGOs that receive funding from abroad as "foreign-supported organizations," Reuters reported on July 24.

The amendment passed by the Slovak parliament in the first reading in April would apply to all non-governmental organizations that receive more than 5,000 euros ($5,400) a year in foreign funding.

The Slovak opposition and the Council of Europe have expressed concern about this legislation.

"If you follow the Hungarian example on the NGOs law, we will launch an infringement procedure (for violation of EU law) immediately because already we have the decision of the court on the table," European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said after her visit to Bratislava.

Jourova referred to a similar law on foreign-funded NGOs implemented by Budapest in 2017. The law was repealed in 2021 after the European Court of Justice declared it illegal.

In a statement after the EU's annual rule of law report, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he had considered the report's recommendations and that the relevant ministries would lead dialogue with the European Commission.

The Slovak head of government alleged that the criticism actually stems from disagreements on foreign policy, where the commission is seeking "obedience."

Elected in September 2023 on a populist, Ukraine-skeptic platform, Fico halted arms supplies from Slovakia's military stocks and has repeatedly criticized both defense assistance for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

The Slovak and Hungarian legislation has been compared to a foreign agents law recently adopted in Georgia, which prompted mass protests in the country and led to a deterioration in Tbilisi's relations with the EU and the U.S.

Georgia's law is largely seen as based on Russian legislation used to crack down on domestic opposition.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.