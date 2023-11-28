Skip to content
EU Council approves further funding for training of Ukrainian soldiers

by Dinara Khalilova November 28, 2023 7:05 PM 1 min read
Spanish military instructors train a group of Ukrainian soldiers on a firing range in the Spanish army base of Toledo, on Dec. 2, 2022. (Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Council of the European Union approved on Nov. 28 an additional 194 million euros ($213 million) for its training mission for Ukrainian soldiers, bringing the total funding to around $280 million.

The funds will be provided through the European Peace Facility and "take the form of necessary lethal and non-lethal equipment and supplies, as well as services to back the training activities," the council's press service wrote.

"The objective of today's decision is to continue supporting the capacity building of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, based on Ukrainian needs and taking into account the increasing scope and complexity of the training curriculum," reads the announcement.

"This support will continue facilitating large-scale training of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and enable EU member states to provide required training equipment and supplies."

The European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) was established in October last year to provide individual, collective, and specialized training for the Ukrainian military.

Over 34,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained under this mission since Oct. 17, 2022.

Politico: Western training for Ukrainian soldiers adjusts after criticism
Western training for Ukrainian troops began to adjust after criticism that it does not reflect the real situation on Ukraine’s battlefield, Politico reported on Nov. 13, citing examples from a French training ground.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dinara Khalilova
