EU adopts new $546 million military assistance package for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 2, 2023 6:50 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union announced new military assistance for Ukraine ahead of the historic EU-Ukraine wartime summit.

The Council of the European Union adopted additional assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to provide Ukraine with further military assistance. It consists of a seventh package worth 500 million euros ($546 million) and a new 45 million euros ($49 million) assistance measure supporting the Ukrainian military training efforts. “Ukraine should get all the military equipment and training needed to defend their territory and their people from Russia’s war of aggression,” Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said.

Total EU military support for Ukraine under the EPF is 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion). Borrell, who visited Kyiv with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel, announced that the EU would double the number of Ukrainian soldiers to be trained this year to 30,000.

The EU-Ukraine summit is scheduled on Feb. 3 in Ukraine's capital.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
