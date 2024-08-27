EU considers Kyiv's request to train soldiers inside Ukraine, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is considering certain "political and operational conditions" under which it would send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers, Politico and Die Welt reported on Aug. 27, citing an EU External Action Service document seen by the outlets.

The EU Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine (EUMAM) was established in October 2022 with the aim of improving the training of the Ukrainian military. Kyiv has requested that the EUMAM conduct trainings on Ukrainian soil.

The 34-page document, titled "Strategic Review of EUMAM Ukraine" and dated July 22, says that further analysis is needed before the EU could agree to conduct trainings on Ukrainian territory, according to Politico.

"A further and a more comprehensive analysis would be needed, in order to fully assess the risks and possible mitigation measures, as well as political and operational advantages," the document reads.

Ukraine requested in-country trainings due to logistical and cost considerations, the document says.

Some EU member nations fear that trainings on Ukrainian soil will lead to escalated conflict with Russia.

"It is highly likely that an EU military presence on Ukrainian soil would be perceived by Russia as a provocation," the document says.

Another cause for concern is the safety of the trainers. According to the document, it will not be "feasible" for the EU to protect trainers who are operating in Ukraine while it remains an active war zone.

The EU has thus far conducted most EUMAM trainings in Poland or Germany. The program has trained approximately 60,000 Ukrainian servicemembers.

The EU's foreign and defense ministers will reportedly discuss the document during a meeting later this week.