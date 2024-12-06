This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, EU aid, Aid, Western aid, European Union, Ukraine
EU announces 25 million euros in funding for Ukrainian NGOs, civil society

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn December 6, 2024 2:17 AM 2 min read
"We have come a tremendeously long way together," EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova told the Kyiv Independent on Nov. 8, as the European Commission was announcing its recommendation to start membership talks with Ukraine. (Liza Pyrozhkova/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova announced 25 million euros ($26.5 million) in funding on Dec. 5 for Ukrainian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and civil society organizations that will advance work related to Ukraine's eventual EU integration.

The funding, announced at the Civil Society Development Forum in Kyiv, will provide 15 million euros ($15.9 million) for small NGOs across Ukraine over the next three years, with a further 10 million euros ($10.6 million) going towards civil society work on EU integration.

"Ukraine’s civil society is not only a pillar of democracy but also a source of unbelievable strength and resilience in the face of Russia’s brutal aggression," Mathernova said in a statement. "I am proud that, with EU funding, smaller local organizations will continue their critical work for Ukraine’s victory and our shared European future."

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the EU has stepped up support for Ukraine in response to Ukraine's EU aspirations. In a statement, the EU said it has increased annual funding for civil society organizations in Ukraine from $21.2 million to $63.5 million.

Ukraine applied for EU membership days after Russia launched its full-scale war in February 2022 and received candidate status in June of that year. In December 2023, EU leaders agreed to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, marking a pivotal step in its integration efforts.

Previously, Katarina Mathernova, the EU ambassador to Ukraine said 2030 is a very real date for Ukraine to join the European Union, in an interview on May 9.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
