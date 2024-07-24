Skip to content
EU ambassadors agree on $4.6 billion tranche under Ukraine Facility

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 24, 2024 1:49 PM 1 min read
EU ambassadors supported on July 24 the transfer of 4.2 billion euros ($4.55 billion) to Kyiv as the first regular payment under the Ukraine Facility.

The funds will be directed toward "Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction, and modernization."

The four-year Ukraine Facility allocates 33 billion euros ($36 billion) in loans and 17 billion euros ($18 billion) in grants, conditional on certain reforms that the Ukrainian government is obliged to carry out.

The European Commission sanctioned the disbursement earlier this month. After all EU members voiced their support, the matter must be finalized in writing by the Council of the EU.

The EU approved the Ukraine Facility in February, and the EU Council approved the framework agreement in mid-May, setting out the Ukrainian government's tasks for recovery, reconstruction, and modernization.

Kyiv already received several pre-financing "bridge" tranches under the assistance plan earlier this year and expects to receive more than $17 billion within 2024.

Our peace efforts have to engage Russia, but not on Putin’s terms, EU’s top diplomat says
Responding to a question about Kyiv’s plans for a second peace summit, Borrell said he is certain that President Volodymyr Zelensky’s “will to continue advancing on peace talks and to have another conference with Russia’s attendance is real.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
