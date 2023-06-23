Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
EU Ambassadors support regulation to ramp up ammunition production

by Dinara Khalilova June 23, 2023 9:48 PM 1 min read
A soldier of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army prepares ammunition to fire at Russian front line positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on March 11, 2023. (Sergey Shestak/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

EU Ambassadors approved a draft of the ASAP regulation aiming to increase the bloc’s ammunition production capacity to one million rounds per year for Ukraine, the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council reported on June 23.

The move allows the EU Council to negotiate with the European Parliament on the regulation’s approval. For it to enter into force, an agreement between the two institutions is required.

The Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP) aims to speed up the delivery of ammunition to Ukraine and help member states replenish their arsenals.

The European Union will allocate 500 million euros ($538 million) to increase its production capacity to address the shortages of military material. The European Commission will monitor the potential availability of the necessary products on the market.

The ASAP regulation is part of the EU’s three-step plan to supply Ukraine with 2 billion euros worth of ammunition, agreed on March 20.

In the first phase, the bloc dedicated one billion euros to reimburse countries that could send their stockpiles immediately. Another billion was allocated for the joint purchase of new rounds, and the final part of the program is increasing the EU production capabilities.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
