Estonian FM 'congratulates' Ukraine on allegedly hitting Crimean Bridge

According to the media outlet Delfi, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu assumed that Ukraine was behind the explosion at the illegally constructed bridge connecting the Russian-occupied Ukrainian peninsula Crimea with mainland Russia via the Kerch Strait earlier on Oct. 8.

According to Delfi, Reinsalu believes the bridge has been Ukraine's target "for a very long time.”

“Estonia certainly welcomes this and congratulates the Ukrainian special operations units, who are expected to be behind this operation,” Reinsalu said as quoted by the media.

Ukrainska Pravda media outlet earlier reported, citing unnamed sources in law enforcement, that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the explosion at the bridge.

Ukraine hasn't officially taken responsibility for the attack, however, multiple officials made statements hinting at Kyiv's involvement.

Kyiv has repeatedly called the bridge an illegal construction and a legitimate military target.