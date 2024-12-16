Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Estonia, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Defense production, NATO, NATO-Russia
Edit post

Estonia urges NATO allies to boost defense spending to counter Russian threat, Reuters reports

by Olena Goncharova December 16, 2024 11:30 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A soldier of the Polish Army sits in a tank as a NATO flag flies behind during the NATO Noble Jump military exercises of the VJTF forces in Zagan, Poland on June 18, 2015. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonia plans to propose that members of the U.K.-led Joint Expeditionary Force, a coalition of northern European NATO countries, commit at least 2.5% of GDP to defense spending in response to the ongoing threat from Russia, Prime Minister Kristen Michal said on Dec. 16.

Currently, only 23 of NATO's 32 members are on track to meet the alliance's target of spending at least 2% of GDP on defense.

"Everybody in NATO and in the EU right now has the feeling in their backbone that you should increase defense expenditure because of what is happening all over the world and with Russia," Michal told Reuters, emphasizing that "Europe as the wealthiest region of the world has to spend more on defense, security, and security."

Michal will host the Joint Expeditionary Force leaders in Tallinn this week, with discussions set to focus on Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers. He called the fleet "an environmental disaster waiting to happen."

Estonia has significantly increased its defense budget, allocating 3.2% of GDP to defense in 2024, more than double its spending since the all-out war in Ukraine began nearly three years ago.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to raise the U.K.’s defense spending to 2.5% of GDP, but only after a defense strategy review and when financially feasible. Meanwhile, incoming U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to end the war in Ukraine quickly, though he has not provided details on his plans.

Michal emphasized the importance of securing lasting peace and suggested seizing 200 to 300 billion euros of Russia’s frozen assets to help rebuild Ukraine. He also proposed additional taxes on Russian goods, aiming to raise another 300 billion euros. "That would bring lasting peace," Michal said, explaining that such measures would cripple Russia’s ability to continue hostilities, including hybrid attacks, while strengthening Ukraine’s military resources.

"Ukraine is part of Europe; it should be a member of NATO," Michal added.

Deputy defense minister outlines military, financial plans for 2025 with Baltic, Nordic Allies
Defense Minister Serhii Boiev held talks with representatives of the foreign ministries of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, and Sweden to outline plans for military and financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025, the Defense Ministry reported on its website on Nov. 14.
The Kyiv IndependentMartina Sapio
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:50 AM

Russian ex-Defense Ministry official suspected of embezzling $5.8 million.

According to the charges, Vladimir Shishov embezzled 600 million rubles with the help of other businessmen, such as second defendant Dmitry Levchenko, manager of RNGS Capital. Shishov was arrested on suspicion of fraud in October 2023. The embezzled money was allocated for a "special infrastructure project."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.