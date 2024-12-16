Estonia urges NATO allies to boost defense spending to counter Russian threat, Reuters reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonia plans to propose that members of the U.K.-led Joint Expeditionary Force, a coalition of northern European NATO countries, commit at least 2.5% of GDP to defense spending in response to the ongoing threat from Russia, Prime Minister Kristen Michal said on Dec. 16.

Currently, only 23 of NATO's 32 members are on track to meet the alliance's target of spending at least 2% of GDP on defense.

"Everybody in NATO and in the EU right now has the feeling in their backbone that you should increase defense expenditure because of what is happening all over the world and with Russia," Michal told Reuters, emphasizing that "Europe as the wealthiest region of the world has to spend more on defense, security, and security."

Michal will host the Joint Expeditionary Force leaders in Tallinn this week, with discussions set to focus on Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers. He called the fleet "an environmental disaster waiting to happen."

Estonia has significantly increased its defense budget, allocating 3.2% of GDP to defense in 2024, more than double its spending since the all-out war in Ukraine began nearly three years ago.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to raise the U.K.’s defense spending to 2.5% of GDP, but only after a defense strategy review and when financially feasible. Meanwhile, incoming U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to end the war in Ukraine quickly, though he has not provided details on his plans.

Michal emphasized the importance of securing lasting peace and suggested seizing 200 to 300 billion euros of Russia’s frozen assets to help rebuild Ukraine. He also proposed additional taxes on Russian goods, aiming to raise another 300 billion euros. "That would bring lasting peace," Michal said, explaining that such measures would cripple Russia’s ability to continue hostilities, including hybrid attacks, while strengthening Ukraine’s military resources.

"Ukraine is part of Europe; it should be a member of NATO," Michal added.