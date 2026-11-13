Cyberattack hits German drone manufacturer supplying Ukraine in late October, company confirms

German defense manufacturer Quantum Systems confirmed Nov. 12 that its systems had been targeted in a cyberattack in late October.

While cyberattacks on the European defense industry predate the war, their frequency has increased since Russia's full-scale invasion, particularly against companies supplying Ukraine with weapons and military equipment.

Quantum Systems, which makes drones for land, air, and maritime operations, including interceptors, said its security team had contained the attack, and its drones remained safe to use.

"Companies at the forefront of supporting Ukraine are being targeted precisely because our work is critically relevant to customers' security," the company said in its official statement.

The company blamed "hostile actors" for the attack but did not disclose their identity or indicate whether Russia was involved.

The company said it was investigating the incident with German authorities and cybersecurity experts.

Quantum Systems is a major supplier of reconnaissance drones to Ukraine and has expanded its production in the country since Russia launched its full-scale invasion. The company opened a drone factory in Ukraine in April 2024.

In December 2025, the company announced a partnership with Ukrainian drone maker Frontline Robotics to produce Ukrainian-designed drones in Germany.

Germany also announced plans in October 2026 to fund the production of "tens of thousands" of interceptor drones by Quantum Systems in Ukraine.