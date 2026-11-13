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Cyberattack hits German drone manufacturer supplying Ukraine in late October, company confirms

2 min read
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by Tania Myronyshena
Cyberattack hits German drone manufacturer supplying Ukraine in late October, company confirms
The lettering and logo of Quantum-Systems GmbH can be seen at the company's headquarters in Gilching near Munich (Bavaria).(Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)

German defense manufacturer Quantum Systems confirmed Nov. 12 that its systems had been targeted in a cyberattack in late October.

While cyberattacks on the European defense industry predate the war, their frequency has increased since Russia's full-scale invasion, particularly against companies supplying Ukraine with weapons and military equipment.

Quantum Systems, which makes drones for land, air, and maritime operations, including interceptors, said its security team had contained the attack, and its drones remained safe to use.

"Companies at the forefront of supporting Ukraine are being targeted precisely because our work is critically relevant to customers' security," the company said in its official statement.

The company blamed "hostile actors" for the attack but did not disclose their identity or indicate whether Russia was involved.

The company said it was investigating the incident with German authorities and cybersecurity experts.

Quantum Systems is a major supplier of reconnaissance drones to Ukraine and has expanded its production in the country since Russia launched its full-scale invasion. The company opened a drone factory in Ukraine in April 2024.

In December 2025, the company announced a partnership with Ukrainian drone maker Frontline Robotics to produce Ukrainian-designed drones in Germany.

Germany also announced plans in October 2026 to fund the production of "tens of thousands" of interceptor drones by Quantum Systems in Ukraine.

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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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