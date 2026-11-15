Estonia to close border with Russia after Moscow-linked sabotage attempt on drone maker

Estonia plans to close all border crossings with Russia from Dec. 1 following an attempted arson attack on a defense company that Estonian authorities say was ordered by Russian military intelligence, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced on Nov. 15.

The announcement followed an attempted attack on Threod Systems, an Estonian company that manufactures reconnaissance and attack drones, in the early hours of Nov. 14.

According to Estonia's Internal Security Service (KAPO), the suspects attempted to cause an explosion and set fire to the company's premises in Viimsi, near Tallinn, at around 3:00 a.m local time.

"Russia’s aim is to make us afraid, make us hesitate and weaken our support for Ukraine. Estonia’s response is the opposite. We will strengthen our security, work even more closely with businesses and our allies, increase pressure on Russia and continue supporting Ukraine," Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said in a statement.

Eight suspects, all residents of Latvia, were detained in connection with the attack. The Prosecutor’s Office has applied to the court to have five of the suspects remanded in custody.

No injuries or significant damage were reported.

Estonian authorities said the attempted sabotage was ordered by Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU.

"Russia must understand that hostile actions against Estonia come with consequences. Attempts to intimidate, destabilise, or undermine our security will not go unanswered," Tsahkna wrote on X.

He added that closing the border crossings would help reduce Russia's ability to conduct hostile operations in Estonia and prevent sanctions circumvention.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha welcomed the decision, expressing solidarity with Estonia.

"By targeting a European defence company, Russia is demonstrating how far it is prepared to go to undermine Europe's security and obstruct military support for Ukraine," Sybiha said.

The incident follows an arson attack against another Estonian defense company, Milrem Robotics, in August. In September, Estonian authorities accused Russian intelligence services of organizing that attack.

Estonia's government is expected to finalize the border closure measures in the coming days.