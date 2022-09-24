Estonia submits ICJ declaration denouncing Russian genocide in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

“Russia’s aggression on the pretext of preventing and punishing genocide has seriously undermined the meaning of such a horrible crime as genocide,” said Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu. Ukraine filed a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) nearly seven months ago, urging it to rule that Russia used “genocide” as a pretext for invasion. Countries that have also filed a declaration are the U.S., U.K., Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, France, New Zealand, Romania, and Sweden.