Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Estonia, Espionage, Media, Russian propaganda, Baltic countries
Edit post

Estonia charges citizen who wrote for Russian state media with treason

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 6, 2024 7:50 PM 2 min read
The logo of the Russian state-run RT TV channel displayed at the company headquarters in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 22, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Estonia's Public Prosecutor's Office has charged Svetlana Burceva, an Estonian citizen who wrote for Russian state-run media, with treason and violating international sanctions, the media outlet ERR reported on Aug. 6.

Burceva was arrested in March after it was revealed that she wrote for the Russian state sponsored Balt News —an arm of the Kremlin-run RT news outlet. Another RT-subsidiary, Sputnik Estonia, was shuttered for violating sanctions in 2019, but Burceva is accused of continuing to write for the outlet and its affiliates under a pseudonym.

The EU imposed sanctions against RT in March 2022, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Public Prosecutor's Office, Burceva, who became a naturalized Estonian citizen in 1994, knowingly violated sanctions.

Between 2019 and 2021, she completed a Master's degree at Sevastopol State University in occupied Crimea, where she reportedly "enrolled in a program on information and hybrid conflicts, supervised and directed by a former FBI counterintelligence officer and head of a private intelligence firm registered in Russia."

Prosecutors said that the program "aims to train international media workers and analysts to be at the forefront of combating hybrid threats Russia faces."

Upon completing her studies, Burceva reportedly wrote a book under different name, along with the program director, entitled "Hybrid War for the World," describing "a global hybrid war that Russia must win."

The book allegedly is intended to sow division in Estonia, prosecutors said.

A pre-trial investigation by the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) "concluded that Burceva could not be considered an independent, objective, and neutral journalist."

Russian state sponsored media outlets have been instrumental in promoting pro-Russian propaganda since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Estonia has long been concerned about undue influence from Russia, being on the far eastern flank of NATO and having a considerable ethnic Russian minority.

In a widely reported case earlier in 2024, an ethnic Russian professor at Estonia's University of Tartu was convicted of spying for his home country.

From Estonian university professor to convicted Russian spy: the curious case of Viacheslav Morozov
Editor’s Note: Kyiv Independent News Editor Nate Ostiller briefly attended a summer program at the same Estonian university where the main character of this report was a professor and received a passing grade in a one-week summer school course. A university professor is not the first profession th…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Sign up for our newsletter
WTF is wrong with Russia?
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:28 PM  (Updated: )

Harris chooses Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate.

Tim Walz has served as governor of Minnesota since 2019 after spending 12 years in Congress. He is an army veteran, having enlisted in the National Guard as a teenager and serving for another 24 years. Walz was also a high school teacher before entering politics.
3:23 PM

Russia's fourth dam bursts in two weeks.

A dam burst in the town of Dalnerechensk in the far east of Russia overnight on Aug. 6, regional authorities told state-owned TASS news agency. This marks the fourth such case in two weeks.
2:56 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures at least 5.

A Russian drone dropped explosives on Kherson's outskirts. Two men, aged 53 and 57, as well as three women, aged 37, 46 and 68, suffered injuries and were hospitalized, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.
1:10 PM

US seeks to confiscate ex-PM Lazarenko's money for Ukraine.

The U.S. Justice Department wants to confiscate $200 million from Ukraine's ex-Prime Minister Pavlo Lazarenko in favor of Ukraine, Mary Butler, the department's senior official, said in an interview with the Voice of America published on Aug. 5.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.