The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Donald Trump, Ceasefire
Edit post

Erdogan tells Trump that Turkey supports US efforts to end Russia's war

by Olena Goncharova March 17, 2025 5:40 AM 2 min read
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks ahead of the peace talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine at Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul, Turkey on March 29, 2022. (Arda Kucukkaya/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 16  spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time since his second term began in January, with the conversation covering key issues, including Russia's war against Ukraine.

During the conversation, Erdogan expressed support for President Trump's efforts to bring an end to the war. He emphasized that Turkey backs Trump’s initiatives aimed at resolving the war and voiced hope for a positive outcome under his leadership.

Turkey has positioned itself as a potential mediator in Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, now in its fourth year, by maintaining diplomatic and economic ties with both nations while supporting Ukraine's sovereignty.

Leveraging its strategic position and influence in the Black Sea region, Turkey has facilitated negotiations, grain exports, and expressed willingness to participate in ceasefire monitoring.

In late February, Turkey indicated its openness to deploying troops in Ukraine as part of a potential peacekeeping force. Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Erdogan raised the issue in separate meetings with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during visits to Ankara earlier in February.

While Moscow has openly opposed the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine, Russia has yet to provide a clear response to Turkey's proposal.

How Ukraine’s defense tech is shaping the future of warfare
Geopolitical events over the past three years have forced a rethinking of the global security framework. Ukraine’s battlefield has evolved into an innovation lab for modern defense technologies — transforming not only how wars are fought but also how peace is secured. Drawing insights from the rece…
The Kyiv IndependentAnatoliy Khomenko

Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.