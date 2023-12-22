Skip to content
Energy Ministry: Widespread power outages due to bad weather, Russian attacks

by Nate Ostiller December 22, 2023 2:14 PM 1 min read
Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko delivers a speech in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Oct. 6, 2023, in Kyiv. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Wide swathes of Ukraine were without power on Dec. 22 due to bad weather conditions and Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said.

Thirteen oblasts across Ukraine were affected by either or both bad weather and Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, impacting the power supply of close to 100,000 people.

The most affected region was Zakarpattia Oblast, where 64,300 people lost power due to high winds.

In Donetsk, Chernihiv, Kherson, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, tens of thousands of people lacked access to power or gas as a result of Russian attacks.

The ministry also said that Russian forces fired on a thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast.

Author: Nate Ostiller
