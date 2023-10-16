Energy Ministry denies introducing scheduled blackouts

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Energy Ministry refuted social media reports alleging that scheduled blackouts have been introduced in Ukraine, a practice widely used last winter during Russia’s campaign of mass strikes against the country’s energy system.

In its Oct. 16 Telegram report, the ministry said that power cuts are not planned anywhere in Ukraine as the current level of electricity production is sufficient for the population.

The blackouts are possible only in case of massive Russian attacks resulting in damage to the country’s energy infrastructure, technical issues, or adverse weather conditions, according to the report.

“The Energy Ministry appeals to citizens to be vigilant and use only official and reliable information.”

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Oct. 12 that Russian mass attacks in the coming winter may lead to blackouts, but they will be only short-lasting.

On Oct. 8, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that Russia would likely launch a record number of drones against Ukraine as it seeks to destroy the country's energy infrastructure.

Moscow attempted such a strategy during the fall and winter of 2022-2023, which led to frequent blackouts and a lack of heating across the country.