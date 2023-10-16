Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Energy Ministry denies introducing scheduled blackouts

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 16, 2023 6:18 PM 2 min read
A ferris wheel is lit as sporadic power cuts leave parts of the city in darkness on Nov. 5, 2022 in Kyiv. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Energy Ministry refuted social media reports alleging that scheduled blackouts have been introduced in Ukraine, a practice widely used last winter during Russia’s campaign of mass strikes against the country’s energy system.

In its Oct. 16 Telegram report, the ministry said that power cuts are not planned anywhere in Ukraine as the current level of electricity production is sufficient for the population.

The blackouts are possible only in case of massive Russian attacks resulting in damage to the country’s energy infrastructure, technical issues, or adverse weather conditions, according to the report.

“The Energy Ministry appeals to citizens to be vigilant and use only official and reliable information.”

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Oct. 12 that Russian mass attacks in the coming winter may lead to blackouts, but they will be only short-lasting.

On Oct. 8, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that Russia would likely launch a record number of drones against Ukraine as it seeks to destroy the country's energy infrastructure.

Moscow attempted such a strategy during the fall and winter of 2022-2023, which led to frequent blackouts and a lack of heating across the country.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
