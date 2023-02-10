Energy minister: Russia’s Feb. 10 mass strike hits energy infrastructure in 6 oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, energy infrastructure was hit in six Ukrainian oblasts as Russia unleashed its 14th mass missile attack across Ukraine on the morning of Feb.10.

The minister said that thermal and hydroelectric power plants, as well as other high-voltage infrastructure in six regions have been impacted.

Halushchenko added that the most difficult situation was observed in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

“Thanks to the successful work of the Air Defense Forces and early technical measures, it was possible to preserve the energy system’s integrity,” the minister wrote on Telegram, adding that the emergency services are working round-the-clock to repair the damages.

Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia early on Feb. 10, hitting the city 17 times in an hour, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev reported.

In the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, eight people were injured following a mass missile strike, Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor, said.

Moscow launched dozens of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine in its latest mass missile strike on Feb. 10.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Kherson, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv.