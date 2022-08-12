Energoatom: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant at "risk of violating radiation" safety standards

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's state nuclear company said that Russian shelling of the plant last week and over ten "arrivals" close to a power unit at the plant "caused a serious risk to the safe operation of the plant." As a result of the attacks, "the emergency protection on one of the power units was activated and one of the three operating power units is now disconnected," Energoatom said. Russia seized control of the nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, in early March and is using the site as a military base to launch attacks on Ukraine.