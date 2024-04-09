Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Energoatom
Energoatom: Russia spreads false claims about alleged attacks on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

by Kateryna Hodunova April 9, 2024 12:34 PM 2 min read
A view of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on June 15, 2023. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia's claims about alleged Ukrainian drone attacks against the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are manipulation and propaganda, Ukraine's nuclear energy agency Energoatom said on April 9.

The plant reportedly suffered at least three direct strikes on April 7, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

After the attacks, Russia claimed Ukrainian drones attacked the plant. Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) said Ukraine was not involved.

Energoatom said that Russia "upgraded its propaganda to another level," manipulating the IAEA's perspective and accusing Ukraine of security breaches at the plant.

"The Kremlin's false statements about alleged Ukrainian drone attacks are nothing else than an attempt to hide own intentions to commit a terrorist act or hide severe emergency events that have already happened at the plant," Energoatom's statement said.

Energoatom stressed that the only way to prevent nuclear and radiation emergencies is to comply with the IAEA's resolution, withdraw Russian troops and their equipment from the plant, demining nearby territories, and return control over the plant to the agency.

"The seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is not only a blatant violation of international law but also an open act of nuclear terrorism," Energoatom said.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. IAEA teams have been based at the facility on rotation since September 2022.

State Department: Russia is playing ‘very dangerous game’ at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
The U.S. continues to monitor the conditions at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant following reports about strikes on the plant’s main reactor containment, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press conference on April 8.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
11:37 AM

Macron, Sunak agree to increase aid for Ukraine.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on April 8 and discussed further support for Ukraine, among other issues, as reported on the websites of the U.K. government and the Elysee Palace.
12:16 AM

Ukraine, Hungary agree on opening new border checkpoint.

Ukraine and Hungary agreed on opening a new border crossing for passenger vehicles at Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos and expand the Luzhanka-Berehshuran crossing to allow for empty vehicles weighing over 7.5 tons, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on April 8.
