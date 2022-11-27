Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Nov. 23 missile attack
Edit post

Electricity deficit at 20% in Ukraine after latest Russian attack

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 27, 2022 4:34 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Days after Russia's fifth attack against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, state grid operator Ukrenergo said that electricity producers cover almost 80% of consumption needs. The critical infrastructure consumes only about 10% out of those 80%, while the rest is used to supply consumers.

The country's energy system still has a power shortage at 20% of consumption needs, Ukrenegro said on Nov. 27, four days after a Russian missile strike on Nov. 23 caused massive blackouts in all Ukrainian regions.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal.

The previous large-scale strikes took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15. They resulted in power outages across Ukraine, including Kyiv.

Correction: Originally, this post incorrectly identified this as Russia's seventh attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.