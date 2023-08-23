Russian shelling injures woman in Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling of a residential district in Kherson on Aug. 23 injured a woman around the age of 80, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

The woman was reportedly hospitalized and is in moderate condition.

The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said that Russian forces carried out the attack at around 1:15 p.m. local time, most likely using artillery.

Around the same time when the attack reportedly took place, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin warned the residents of Kherson Oblast not to leave their houses unless necessary on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24. as Russia is likely to launch strikes during the holidays.

Ukraine celebrates the Day of the National Flag today Aug. 23 and Independence Day on Aug. 24.

The southern city of Kherson has been a regular target of Russian attacks since its liberation in November 2022. Russian troops continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River that divides Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, Russian strikes killed one person and injured five more in the oblast, the governor said.