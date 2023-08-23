Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian shelling injures woman in Kherson

by Martin Fornusek August 23, 2023 4:35 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian shelling of Kherson on Aug. 23, 2023. (Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling of a residential district in Kherson on Aug. 23  injured a woman around the age of 80, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

The woman was reportedly hospitalized and is in moderate condition.

The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said that Russian forces carried out the attack at around 1:15 p.m. local time, most likely using artillery.

Around the same time when the attack reportedly took place, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin warned the residents of Kherson Oblast not to leave their houses unless necessary on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24. as Russia is likely to launch strikes during the holidays.

Ukraine celebrates the Day of the National Flag today Aug. 23 and Independence Day on Aug. 24.

The southern city of Kherson has been a regular target of Russian attacks since its liberation in November 2022.  Russian troops continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River that divides Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, Russian strikes killed one person and injured five more in the oblast, the governor said.

Russia launches 20 drones overnight, strikes Odesa grain storage
Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Odesa Oblast and damaged a grain storage facility on the Danube, Governor Oleh Kiper said on Aug. 23.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.