Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ministry: Economic recovery faster than expected

by Martin Fornusek June 9, 2023 7:16 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Compared to the last quarter of 2022, Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) experienced a 2.4% increase in the first three months of 2023, the Economy Ministry reported on June 9.

Compared with the first quarter of 2022, the GDP dropped by 10.5% in the first quarter of 2023, according to the ministry.

The Economy Ministry said it was better than the previously forecast 14.1% drop.

"This data indicates that the economy of Ukraine is adapting and recovering at a faster pace than previously predicted. The country continues to work and overcome the challenges of the war," Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said.

But Svyrydenko warned that Ukraine keeps experiencing new economic shocks caused by Russian aggression, such as the delay in the operation of the Black Sea grain corridor or the consequences of the Kakhovka dam breach.

The National Bank of Ukraine also reported an improved GDP growth forecast on March 29, expecting an annual rise of 1% rather than the previously estimated 0.3%.

The World Bank presented a more negative picture, decreasing the 2023 GDP forecast from 3.3% to 2% in its June report.

Russia's all-out war against Ukraine caused severe damage to the country's economy, estimated by the Kyiv School of Economics at over $143.8 billion as of February 2023.

Russia’s war may halve Ukraine’s economy, increasing budget deficit by billions
After Ukraine ended 2021 with a historically high gross domestic product (GDP) of $195 billion, top officials issued optimistic forecasts for the coming year. Then the war began, killing all of the country’s economic plans. As of late April, the Russian military has destroyed 30% of Ukraine’s infr…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Datskevych
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.